Daniel T. Morris

July 31, 1952 - February 15, 2023 Janesville, WI - Daniel Thomas Morris, age 70, of Janesville, passed away after a recent diagnosis and valiant fight with cancer on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on July 31, 1952; the son of Kenneth and Hazel (Carver) Morris. After graduating from Parker High School in 1971, he began his tenure in the paper manufacturing field. Dan met his lifelong partner and best friend, Cathy Mezera in 1991 and they shared many happy adventures over the past 31 years together. Dan worked for Beloit Corporation (including working for the company in Brazil for 5 years starting up a plant and training employees). He was one of the owners of Paperchine in Beloit, and then he completed is career working for PMP Americas. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed vacationing with Cathy in Arizona, living the good life playing golf and sitting poolside. Dan loved a fair-weather ride on his motorcycle or in his Corvette.
Dan is survived by his partner, spouse and best friend, Cathy Mezera; siblings, David "Joe" (Julie) Morris and Cindy (Jerry) Suchanek; his loyal dog, Maddie; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Terry Link and Patty Leuzinger.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
