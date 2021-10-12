Daniel R. "Dan" Beeler

Beloit, WI - Daniel R. Beeler, age 67 of Beloit died Sunday October 10, 2021. He was born June 8, 1954 to the late Robert and Henrietta (Anschultz) Beeler in Beloit, WI. Dan graduated from Beloit Catholic, class of 1973. He married Barbara Damman on May 15, 1982 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Beloit. Dan was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He worked as a machinist at Warner Electric for 37 years until retirement. Dan and Barb owned and operated the Double B Farm Cafe where they enjoyed the camaraderie of meeting and feeding their guests from all over the region. Dan had a gift to gab and considered his customers his friends. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his Chevrolet Corvairs. Dan also enjoyed fishing and caring for his many farm animals, especially his cats.
He is survived by his wife, Barb Beeler of Beloit; his five children, Derek (Lindsey) Beeler of Mequon, Dawn (Donald) Clifton of Afton, Douglas (Angela) Beeler of Beloit, David (Courtney) Beeler of Beloit and Doreen (Adam) Beeler; his grandchildren, Colby & Conner Beeler, Taylor & Bailey Clifton, Brixton & Ashford Beeler, Lylah, Ruby & Arthur Beeler; his siblings, Michael (Jan) Beeler, Steven (Kris) Beeler and Susan (Ralph) Jelle and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 Noon on Friday October 15, 2021 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL with Rev. Fr. Romeo Pavino officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Brian Mark Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Friday at Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow the service at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Beeler family on our website.