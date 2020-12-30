December 21, 2020
Beloit, WI - Daniel L. Weaver, 69, of Beloit, Wisconsin, went to be with God on Monday, December 21, 2020.
He was the son of Tilton (TC) (deceased) and Dorothy (Guaginte) Weaver. He married Melody Davis in 1975 having a wonderful 45 years together. They had two marvelous children: Michelle Weaver and Matthew (Kristin) Weaver with extraordinary granddaughters, Kayleigh (Zack) Fader, Alyssa, and Shyann. He is also survived by siblings, Rhonda (Steve) Najdowski, Marla (Patrick) Riley, and Ted (Martha) Weaver.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. On his return from service he held a number of positions that led him to owning his own restaurant in Beloit with the help of his family - - Dan's Restaurant. He owned it for 20 years before retiring in 2002. He loved his customers and many became as close as family including his very special long term employee Kay Fields. He enjoyed sharing his sense of humor with the customers, as they did back to him. One of his joys was working on the local history of Beloit. His extensive collection of this work was shared with Beloit College after the restaurant was sold.
Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit WI. A private family service will be held. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required.
Memorials may be given in Dan's name to a local food pantry for those in need during this time.
