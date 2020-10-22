May 27, 1952 - October 21, 2020
Beloit, WI - Daniel L. Nitz, 68, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 27, 1952 in Beloit, WI, the son of Donald L. and Norma Ray (Hartman) Nitz. Dan was a 1970 graduate of Turner High School. He married Terri Pollock on December 11, 1971 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI.
Dan was the owner of Video Corner for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, his cars especially his corvette, telling jokes, fishing in Minnesota, Pheasant hunting in Nebraska and spending time at Musser Lake. Dan was a Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger and Milwaukee Brewer fan. Religion was a big part of Dan's life and he was a member and deacon at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Nitz; son, Clint (Jessica) Nitz; grandchildren, Jayci, Brady, Colton, and Gracilyn; great granddaughter, Raeleigh; brothers, Randy (Connie) Nitz, Ron (Jan) Nitz and Norm (Mindy) Nitz; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral service for Dan will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Randall Senn officiating. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences and live stream of service may be seen at www.daley murphywisch.com