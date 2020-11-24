December 7, 1935 - November 23, 2020
Beloit, WI - Daniel Johnson, 84, of Beloit, WI, died November 23, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 7, 1935 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Helen (Walther) and Leon Johnson. Daniel graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1954 and married Jeannine Weeden on September 3, 1955.
He was a journeyman brick mason and licensed plumber. He attended Purdue University and became certified to teach apprentice plumbers at Blackhawk Technical College. His last job was as a maintenance pipefitter at General Motors where he retired early in 1989 due to difficulties with multiple sclerosis.
Dan was a decorated athlete in football, playing for the undefeated Big Eight Champion Beloit Memorial team in 1952. He was an avid slow pitch softball player and enjoyed ice skating and watching hockey, coaching Pop Warner football, and volunteering with the Beloit Youth Hockey Association. He was happy attending his kids' and grandkids' softball, hockey games, and concerts. Dan was very proud of his private pilot's license. In retirement he enjoyed playing in many card clubs, most notably at Grinnell Hall and the Star Zenith Boat Club. Dan was a man of few words and a loyal friend and good listener.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeannine (Weeden); three sons, Steve (Jean) Johnson, Jeff (Susan) Johnson, and Terry (Shelley) Johnson all of Beloit; seven grandchildren, Otis (Stephanie) Johnson, Jessica (Trent) Austin, Justin Johnson, and Jenna Johnson all of Beloit, Kayla (Nate) Coppernoll of San Antonio, Texas, Jordan (Kaylee Berg) Johnson of Lombard, Illinois, and Jacob (Trisha) Johnson of Janesville; and nine great grandchildren.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, brother, Thomas Johnson and one son, Dennis "Frank" Johnson.
Special thanks to Khyla McAllister for her assistance with Dan's care over the last several years.
Due to COVID, a private family burial will be held at Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com