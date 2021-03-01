November 28, 1958 - February 27, 2021
Beloit, WI - Daniel Gorrell, 62, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 28, 1958 in Beloit, WI, the son of Ralph and Gloria (Kozelka) Gorrell. Daniel was a graduate of Beloit Catholic School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. Daniel married Sara Turner on October 4, 2003 at Luther Valley Church. Daniel volunteered to walk into marriage with six daughters.
Daniel was employed in the food industry for many years, until semi retiring in November of 2020. He was a heartfelt cook and enjoyed his Sunday family dinners. Daniel was known for all of his craftsmanship with jewelry making, wood working and home improvements. He was also known to have a perfect bowling game. Daniel enjoyed karaoke, science fiction movies and T.V. shows. In Daniel's free time, he liked to bird watch, vacation in the Northwoods and spend time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Luther Valley Church and a long time member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Gorrell; mother, Gloria Gorrell; son, Joseph Gorrell; six daughters, Amber (Bill) Hawkinson, Angela (Jamison) Blizard, Aimee (Lucas) Winker, April (Kody Henning) Paffel, Abby (Brandon Doescher) Paffel and Andrea (Arron) Pratt; 14 grandchildren, Taylor, Trinity, Dayton, Lux, Autumn, Montana, Adalynn, Noah, Easton, Ellianna, Harper, Elijah, Aries and Rinlee; grandmother, Florence Kozelka; brothers, Kenneth Gorrell, Brian (Kimberly) Gorrell and Andrew Gorrell; sisters, Rose (Gary) Davis and Laura (Jeffrey Graves) Gorrell; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Daniel is predeceased by his father, Ralph Gorrell.
A private family service for Daniel will be held. He will be laid to rest in his favorite fishing spot in Rhinelander, WI. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com