Janesville, WI - Daniel C. Elmer, age 67, of Janesville, passed away from medical complications on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the UW Health University Hospital in Madison. He was born in Beloit on February 22, 1955; the son of Wesley and Celia (Taylor) Elmer. Daniel married Tina (Burwitz) Elmer on June 17, 1978 at the Judson Memorial Baptist Church in Beloit. Daniel enlisted in the United States Navy in 1982, retiring with honors in 2005 as Radioman Chief. After retiring from the Navy Daniel worked in IT at United 1st Federal Credit Union in Kingsland, GA for ten years before he fully retired. Daniel spent the remainder of his life enjoying retirement with his family.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 43 years, Tina Elmer; children: Alina Phillips, Jeremiah (Jessica) Elmer and Nathaniel (Amanda) Elmer; grandchildren, Wesley and Milo Elmer; siblings: Carol (Steve) White, Peg Robertson, Sandy (Kelly) Miedema, Dennis (Marsha) Elmer and Dudley (Ann) Rhoades; and numerous extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 in the CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with Military Honors to conclude the gathering. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
