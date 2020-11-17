March 24, 1950 - November 11, 2020
Clinton, WI - Dan R. Brittingham, 70, of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Dan was born March 24, 1950 to the late Walter and Leone (Grezedzielawski) Brittingham in Peru, IL. He enjoyed fishing, camping and exploring state parks with his fiancé Kathy.
Dan's Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday November 21, 2020 with a short prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 716 Shu-Lar Lane, Clinton with Fr. Andrew Showers officiating. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Family on our website.
