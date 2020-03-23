November 12, 1949 - March 18, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Dan G. Ruttner, 70, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in his home.
He was born on November 12, 1949 in Denmark, WI, the son of Vernon and Harriet (Mathieson)
Ruttner. Dan was a graduate of Denmark High School. He married Norma Dammen on
December 8, 2001 in People's Church, Beloit, WI. Dan was self-employed as a mechanic and truck driver. He was a member of Gateway Open Bible Church, Beloit, WI. Dan was never idle and always on the go with his dogs by his side. He was a handyman and loved to work on heavy machinery. Dan was a very caring person, had a great sense of humor, loved going to church and spending time with his grandchildren, but also enjoyed his alone time.
Survivors include his wife, Norma; children: Sheldon (McKenzie) Ruttner, Victoria (Amber)
Ruttner both of Manitowoc, WI, Dustin Tanner and Heidi Tanner both of Beloit, WI;
grandchildren: Brantley, Reagan, Brennan, Cassidy, and Landyn; sister, Carol Diehlman of Little Suamico, WI; aunt, Marilyn Cooper; special friends, Kim and Cheryl Story; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Lynn Kapla and brother-in-law, William Deihlman.
Services for Dan will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home
and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
