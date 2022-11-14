May 11, 1958 - November 11, 2022 Beloit, WI - Dale R. Wells age 64 died Friday November 11, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born May 11, 1958 to the late Russell and Patricia (Zierath) Wells in Beloit. Dale married Christine Dailey on April 12, 1980. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2003. Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to cook and share a meal with friends and family. His children and grandchildren were his whole life. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by everyone that ever had the privilege to have him in their lives.
Dale is survived by his two sons, Michael Wells and Brian (Stephanie) Wells; his daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Marshall; his two brothers, Rick (Linda) Wells and Dean (Lori) Wells; eight grandchildren and one great grandson.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital for the special care given to Dale.
Dale's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday November 17, 2022 in BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Tony Dusso officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service the cortege will process to Mt. Thabor Cemetery for interment. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.