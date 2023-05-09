Dale L. King

April 23, 1950 - May 7, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Dale L. King, 73, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in his home.

He was born April 23, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the son of Norman "Skinny" and Genevieve (Adams) King. Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Donna Kurtenbach on April 18, 1992 in Loves Park, IL.

