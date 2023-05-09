April 23, 1950 - May 7, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Dale L. King, 73, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in his home.
He was born April 23, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the son of Norman "Skinny" and Genevieve (Adams) King. Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Donna Kurtenbach on April 18, 1992 in Loves Park, IL.
Dale was formerly employed by Patch Products in Beloit as plant manager and Forest Hills Country Club, retiring in 2007. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Dale enjoyed selling things on eBay, doing yardwork, landscaping, and spending time with his grandchildren. Anytime anyone needed something or had a question they would say go see "the boss" because Dale had a solution for everything. He loved drinking his half caff coffee, eating pineapple upside down cake, and was an avid Washington Redskins fan.
Survivors include his wife, Donna King of South Beloit, IL; his best furry friend, Bella; five children, Charles J. King of South Beloit, IL, Luis (Teresa) Chagoya of Monroe, WI, Todd (Tammy Jo) Kurtenbach of Loves Park, IL, Kathern (Bill) Smull of Winnebago, IL, and Brandi (Julie) Copling of Loves Park, IL; 12 grandchildren, Todd Jr. (Holly), Travis, Michael, Markus, Drake, Kylee, Skylar, Zander, Kinsley, Ales, Nestor, and Isabella; one great grandson, Todd III; sisters, Diana Crary, Donna Miner, Shelby Christopherson; brothers, Kerry (Sherry) King and Jeffrey King; and special friends, Bubber Crosby, Ephrom Crosby, Jim Masse, and Ross Dunaway.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Connie Johnle and pets, Pepper, Sugar, Sandy, Gracie, and Powder.
Funeral service for Dale will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.