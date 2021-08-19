Dale G. "Ace" Culver

February 29, 1956 - July 31, 2021
Beloit, WI - Dale G. Culver, 65, of Beloit, WI died on Saturday, July 31st, 2021, at Mercy Health in Janesville, WI. Ace was born on February 29th, 1956 in Beloit, WI, to his Mother Mary Smull and Father George Culver Jr. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. He then married his wife Paula Weber on December 15, 2005. He was employed with Stone Container, Waste Management and JNB Signs. For the most part he did everything and anything he could for lots of people. He was always a very busy man. Survivors include his brothers and sister, Ronald (Colleen) Culver, Terry Smull, Tim (Melinda) Smull, Sheryl (Ed) Jett, Chris Culver, and Craig Culver. Along with many nieces, nephews, and best friends. His wife, Paula Culver. His children Courtney Zierfuss and Jordan Zierfuss. His grandchildren, Zoey Zipse, Braiden Zipse, Grayson Cordova, Chance Zierfuss, Noah Meshirer, Caleb Meshirer and Bridget Meshirer. He was predeceased by his Mother Mary Smull, Father George Culver, Stepfather Ivan Smull and Brother Kurt Culver. There will be a Celebration of Life on August 29th, 2021, at Leeson's Park from 12 -7pm. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com 364-4477