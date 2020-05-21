January 7, 2001 - May 16, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Daezha L. Bradley-Carroll, 19, of Delavan, WI, departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
She was born on January 7, 2001 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Monique Mondale Bradley and Jermaine C. Carroll. Daezha was a 2019 graduate of Delavan Darien High School where she was active in sports to include basketball, track and soccer. Daezha loved to swim, bake cookies, and spend time with her friends. She loved going to church where she was a member of the Living Water C.O.G. I.C. in Milwaukee, WI, and House of Refuge International Ministries, Madison, WI.
Survivors include her mother, Monique Mondale Bradley; father, Jermaine (Ashley) Cardell Carroll Sr.; brothers: MelaQai Bradley-Scott, Paul Bradley-McAtee, Jermaine II, Ghianni and Legend Carroll.
Family services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences and Funeral service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
