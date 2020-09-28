Jnuary 19, 1947 - September 18, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Cynthia S. Fleck, 73, of Janesville, WI, died on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 19, 1947 in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Jose and Feliza (Francisco) Sandoval. Cynthia married Frederick Fleck on September 9, 1978 in San Diego, CA. He predeceased her on April 19, 2015. Cynthia was employed as a housekeeper for the Beloit Clinic and the Beloit Convalescent Center. Her love and her life were her husband Fred, along with her children, and especially her grandson, Noah. Cynthia enjoyed being with her friends, especially while playing miniature golf and going to the casinos. She spent her quiet time solving puzzles.
Survivors include her son, Andy (Nicole) Fleck of Milwaukee, WI; daughter, Angela (Marcus) Haluska of Oshkosh, WI; grandson, Noah Fleck; many other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.
A Funeral Service for Cynthia will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Inurnment will be in the Mt. Thabor Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.