Cynthia Bridges

November 7, 1943 - October 3, 2022 Beloit, WI - Cynthia L. Bridges, 78, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI.
She was born on November 7, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert and Imda (Busker) Brauer. Cynthia was a 1961 graduate of Orfordville High School. She married Gayle Bridges on July 22, 1962 in Luther Valley Church. He predeceased her on November 3, 2015.
Cynthia was formerly employed by American Family Insurance in Beloit. She was an active member of People's Church, Beloit, WI and Life Church, Roscoe, IL, where she was part of the Healing Team and Compassionate Cookers. She loved worshipping with friends and family. Her faith and her smile brought joy into the lives of those she touched. Cynthia was known to give hugs to people wherever she went. She was a blessing and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her children, Todd (Shawn) Bridges of Osage Beach, MO, Brian (Lauren) Bridges of Janesville, WI, Staci (Tim) Nichols of Raleigh, NC and Nicole (Ken) Battams of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Amber Schenck, Ashley Bridges, Sarah Bridges, Gabriella Bridges, Andrew Nichols, Michael Nichols, Megan Nichols and Makenna Nichols; great grandchildren, Kayleigh Schenck and Ellyse Schenck; brother, Dan (Cheryl) Brauer of Beloit, WI; sister, Janette Alf of Beloit.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Bill Brauer.
A Funeral Service for Cynthia will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 in Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Evelyn Gibson officiating. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.