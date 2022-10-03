Cynthia Bridges

November 7, 1943 - October 3, 2022 Beloit, WI - Cynthia L. Bridges, 78, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI.

She was born on November 7, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert and Imda (Busker) Brauer. Cynthia was a 1961 graduate of Orfordville High School. She married Gayle Bridges on July 22, 1962 in Luther Valley Church. He predeceased her on November 3, 2015.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Bridges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you