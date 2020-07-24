March 20, 1957 - July 15, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Cynthia Ann Juno, 63, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in her home. She was born March 20, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Leslie C. and Jean Mary (Krantz) Hollis. Cindy attended Beloit Memorial High School. She married Randy L. Juno in 1974. Cindy was formerly employed by Rollette Oil and currently employed by Pinnons Meat Market. She was a hard worker, watched out for everyone and was the "rock" of the family. She had a green thumb and took great pride in keeping her house in prestige condition. Cindy was very frugal and also took pride in saving her money. Cindy was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Juno; children, Jessica Juno and Jason (Cassandra) Juno both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Daijon and Logaen Riggins, Kylee, Ashlee, Dylan, Devon, and Jason Jr. Juno; great grandchild, Avery Conner; her father, Leslie Hollis; brothers, Lonnie (Laurie) Hollis and Mark (Heather) Hollis both of Beloit, WI; sister-in-law, Patti (John) Vance of Beloit, WI; like a son, Leffel (Anne) King and their children, Trevor and Trenton King; many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Jean Mary Hollis; in-laws, Robert and Alice Juno; and brother-in-law, John Juno.
Funeral service for Cindy will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Jason Turner officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences and live stream of the funeral service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
