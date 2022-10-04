Cynthia A. Bagley
July 17, 1935 - October 2, 2022 Clinton, WI - Cynthia Anne Bartlett Bagley (Cindy), 87, of Clinton, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in her home while surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 17, 1935, in Attica, WI, the daughter of Romaine and Faye (Knapp) Bartlett. She married the love of her life, Loren (Don) Bagley, on June 6, 1954, in Albany, WI.

Coming from a family of educators, Cindy vowed she would never go into education herself. Yet, after being a wife, mother, and farmer, Cindy returned to school and became a pioneer for women in education¬. After receiving her B.S. and master's degree, Cindy went on to hold a career dedicated to vocational-technical-adult education. She retired from Blackhawk Technical College where she served in many roles, including as the Director of Corrections Education and Dean of Academic and Career Development. Cindy's career was decorated with numerous achievements and publications, but above all was marked by the countless students' and colleagues' lives that she positively impacted.

