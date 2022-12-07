January 6, 1973 - December 3, 2022 Janesville, WI - Craig Louis Kleinschmidt, 49, passed away unexpectedly in his home December 3, 2022. Craig was born to Karl "Bill" William Kleinschmidt and Cathy (McSherry) Kleinschmidt on January 6, 1973, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Craig enjoyed Star Trek and all things sci-fi, watching sitcoms in his recliner (preferably with a cat on his lap), collecting varieties of Yeti cups and playing board games. He recently took up cycling as a hobby and could be found riding his electric bike after work and on the weekends. Craig looked forward to the annual Kleinschmidt family camping trip each summer. His campsite was always equipped with the latest and greatest camping accessories. No one had more flashlights and gadgets than Craig, and that's just the way he liked it! A true Wisconsinite, Craig was a fan of the Packers and Brewers and enjoyed attending games to watch his favorite teams play. In fact, he often seemed to bring his teams good luck, something he revealed to his youngest brother's family only after seeing the Brewers stomp their beloved St. Louis Cardinals 8-0 at Busch Stadium last summer. Craig was not invited to another game. Though large in stature, Craig was a gentle man with a heart of gold. From an early age, he loved caring for animals and could often be found in the barn playing with the cats. Craig always had pets and cherished the companionship they provided. He leaves behind a cat, Jenny. A loving son, devoted brother and doting uncle, Craig always showed up for his loved ones. Never one to forget a birthday or anniversary, you could count on a phone call or text from Craig on your special day. Coming from a large family with three brothers, many aunts, uncles and cousins, Craig valued time spent with family above all else. His happy place was at his parents' farm, his childhood home, surrounded by family. He would tell stories about his brothers growing up, brag on his nieces and nephews whom he adored, and strike up a game of Uno or Catch Phrase. Craig will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Cleone Lucille McSherry and Uncle Mike McSherry; paternal grandparents, Karl and Mary Kleinschmidt; and his friend of over 20 years, Jim Doll. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Cathy Kleinschmidt; siblings, Rob (Sue) Kleinschmidt, Matt (Valerie Gonsalves) Kleinschmidt, Rick (Lindsey) Kleinschmidt; Loc Nguyen, nieces and nephews, Lauren, Josh, Brian, Andrew, Katelyn, Connor and Evie Kleinschmidt; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 4pm - 7pm Friday December 9th, 2022 at St. Augustine's Church, 280 Haberdale Dr., Footville WI. The funeral mass will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday December 10th at St Augustine's Church in Footville WI. The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig's memory to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.