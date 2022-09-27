Connie Sue (Blazier) Roberts

Connie Sue Roberts, 57, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Connie was born on January 31, 1965, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Floyd Douglas and Cinda "Cindy" (Newman) Blazier. Connie grew up and lived her entire life in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1983. On September 3, 1983, she married William Gene Larson in Beloit. William preceded her in death on November 11, 2018.
Connie had been employed at several local businesses including Head Start, ABC Playhouse Daycare, and Speedway. She volunteered much of her time to her community and served as a former vice-president of Citizens for a Better Community, along with her mother she co-founded Hackett Heroes, and volunteered at numerous community outreach programs.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Chrystal Blazier, and Ashley ((Brandon) Larson-Frederick; siblings, Lora Hummell, Dennis (Amber) Johnson, and Lucy (Brad) Johnson; grandchildren, Trystyn Blazier, Emerald Larson, Brandon Frederick, and Alex Frederick; her furry friend, Cuddles; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cindy Gillette; father, Floyd Blazier; and former husband, William Larson.
Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.