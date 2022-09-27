Connie Sue (Blazier) Roberts

Connie Sue Roberts, 57, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Connie was born on January 31, 1965, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Floyd Douglas and Cinda "Cindy" (Newman) Blazier. Connie grew up and lived her entire life in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1983. On September 3, 1983, she married William Gene Larson in Beloit. William preceded her in death on November 11, 2018.

