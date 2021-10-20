Harvard, IL - Connie M. Marrano was born August 16, 1950 in Cresaptown, Maryland to Ernest M. and Anna Myrtle (Leonard) Holt. She passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
Over the years Connie held a variety of jobs assisting management in resolving customer complaints. She held positions of Administrative Assistant, Executive Customer Service Representative and gained knowledge in a variety of skills.
Connie has always enjoyed making things like garments, hats, bags and other things for the grandkids. She has made many quilts for all the families and grandkids. She enjoyed making her own jewelry, macramé, crocheting and embroidering. She has a vintage collection of Hall teapots which she accumulated over the years.
Connie loved the Lord with all her heart and knew she would be spending eternity in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Connie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis Marrano, whom she married on February 21, 1970 in Cresaptown, MD; daughters Sherry (Matthew) Briggs and Nikki (Russell) Schellhase; grandchildren Zachary Choate, Courtney (John) Halwix, Kylee Briggs, Brennah Briggs, Averry Schellhase, and Jaxson Schellhase; great grandchildren Isaiah Parra and Mickenzie Halwix; sisters Diane (David) Smedley and Debbie (Dave) Mellotte; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death is Granddaughter LucyAnn Briggs.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to the Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. Lasalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610