Connie Jean Henry

Rockton, IL - Connie J. Henry, 77, of Rockton, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in UW Hospital, in Madison, Wisconsin after a brief illness. She was born December 12, 1944 in Beloit, WI to Wilbur and Cynthia Cole. Connie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in June, 1963. After high school, she attended Blackhawk Technical College School of Cosmetology. In June, 1964 she married Richard Steward.
Connie was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crafting and camping.
She was a member of the Rockton Jaycettes and was a school volunteer.
Connie worked at Beloit College for more than 25 years until her retirement in 2008. Most recently, Connie worked part-time at the American Legion in Rockton where she developed ongoing friendships with her coworkers and many of the patrons. Her greatest joy and source of pride was her children and grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her children Rhonda (Dale) Rickard, of Chesterfield, MO and Mark (Amy) Steward of Rockton, IL; grandchildren, Taylor(Ryan), Jacob, Megan (Jacob),Hannah, Lauren, Nathan and Brooke; great grandson Jack.
She was preceded in death by her parents
Private family services will be held. Cremation rites were accorded. Final resting place to be Rockton Township Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held November 19 at the American Legion Hall in Rockton. McCorkle Funeral Home-Rockton Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Old Stone Church Pantry, Rockton.