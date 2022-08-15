Connie Jean Henry

December 12, 1944 - August 3, 2022

Rockton, IL - Connie J. Henry, 77, of Rockton, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in UW Hospital, in Madison, Wisconsin after a brief illness. She was born December 12, 1944 in Beloit, WI to Wilbur and Cynthia Cole. Connie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in June, 1963. After high school, she attended Blackhawk Technical College School of Cosmetology. In June, 1964 she married Richard Steward.

