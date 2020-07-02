April 18, 1932 - June 23, 2020
Bunnel, FL/South Beloit, IL -- Clyde Dean Windsor, 88, born in Black River Falls, WI, died peacefully at home in Bunnell Florida, surrounded by his loving family. He was an entrepreneur, Owner and Operator of Windsor Concrete. Clyde committed his entire life to hard work. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, taking them to the beach, boat rides and out for ice cream.
Survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His children: Dawn Long (Windsor), Robin Guerra (Edward), Linda Cook (David), Kim Windsor; Daughter- In- Law, Debbie Hagestead; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Clyde is survived by, Carol Betts, lifelong sweetheart and companion of 39 years and her children: Candy Nelson (Richard), Connie Avila, Cathy Diaz, Carla Betts-Jones (Anthony), Cari Davila (Mauro) and her 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Clyde was predeceased by his Parents, Beatrice (Heath) and Robert Windsor; Son, Randy Hagestead; sisters: Dolly (Faye), Virginia, and Maxine; brothers: Gerald, Dick (Clifford), Wayne, Wally, and Gary.
Grandsons: Timothy Garland, Thomas James Guerra and Robert Guerra.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Beloit WI.
Heritage Funeral and Cremation, Bunnell Florida is assisting the family.
