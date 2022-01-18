Beloit, WI - Clinton C. McKittrick Sr., 84, of Beloit passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born October 3, 1937 in Richland County, the son of Marion and Clara (Griffin) McKittrick. Clint was a veteran serving in the United States Army. He married Beverly Jean Rounds on May 2, 1958 at the Family Worship Center in Beloit. Clint worked for many years at Adams Corporation and while working there designed a machine to improve the efficiency of producing Korn Kurls. He later retired from Beatrice Foods. Clint was a member of the Coachmen Street Rod Club and spent several decades volunteering for Autorama. Clint was a very active and dedicated member of Family Worship Center where he often could be found holding the door for people.
Lovingly survived by his children, Susan B. (Jeff) Pulkowski and Clint Jr. (Tammy) McKittrick; grandchildren, Mellissha, Constance, Jenna, Evelyn, Shawn, Sarah and Christina; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Grace, Connie and Jeff and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beverly, and 3 brothers.
Funeral service will be at noon on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Family Worship Center, with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Eastlawn Cemetery will follow the service. At the request of the family masks will be required. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family, to express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
