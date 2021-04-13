November 18, 1972 - April 7, 2021
Beloit, WI - Clifford R. O'Brien, 48, of Roscoe passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from an unexpected illness, surrounded by friends and family. Clifford is preceded in death by his parents, Sherida and Peter L. O'Brien Sr and brother, Peter L. O'Brien Jr. Survived by his loving cousin, Kevin McDonald and other family members. Special thank you to Candi Cortes for being there until the end. Funeral arrangements completed by Rosman Funeral Home.