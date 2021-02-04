Clayton M. Jenson

July 15, 1937 - February 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - Clayton Milton Jenson (aka Jensen) age 83 of Beloit passed away peacefully on February 2nd, 2021 at Willowick Memory Care in Clinton, WI, with his dear friend Bev Draeving by his side. He was born on July 15th, 1937 in Viroqua, WI, to Clarence Joseph Jenson and Mabel Christina (Springer) Jenson. The family moved to Beloit area when Clarence began working at General Motors. He joined the Marines in 1958 and was a proud Veteran. Clayton was married to Lillian Stevens. Together, they had two children, Jason Jensen and Christina Wood.
Clayton married Dorothy Mae Hodder on June 19th, 1991. She predeceased him on January 31st, 2014. He worked many jobs over the years including bartending on West Grand Ave. and working in the maintenance departments at Warner Electric and Frito Lay. His recent employment was with Auto Spa. Clayton maintained both of the Janesville and Milton locations until their closure on March 17th, 2020 due to the Pandemic. He had a little Yorkie, named Chester, who was his sidekick everywhere he would go including work. Clayton loved that little guy so much. Chester passed away on May 8th, 2020. He had many, many friends over the years. His boss, Ron, at the car wash, was a dear friend to him. He also had many wonderful neighbors that looked out for him at the Prairie Village Apartments in Beloit. Clayton had developed many friendships with the people that he met over the years at the Turtle Tap, The Down Under, The Last Lap and Chubby Bubba's. He enjoyed watching football and was a big Packer fan. He liked sports cars and Harley motorcycles, which he shared with others. Clayton was a great mentor, Grandfather and Uncle to many.
Clayton is survived by his children, Jason Jensen of WI and Christina (Jensen) Wood of AZ, his stepchildren, Windy (Jeff) Prowicz and Christy Davis, his sisters Myrtle Oldfield and Shirley Bennett, his sister-in-law Mary Hodder, his grandchildren Tim Muenchow, Matt Redieske, Kendra Shain, Kristen Shain, Tiffany Hodder, Cody Hodder, Michael Webber, Matthew Webber, Miranda Dahl, Skyler Gorton, Shania Gorton, great-grandson Corbin Redieske, many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Evelyn Hill, his stepson Kenneth Hodder, his sister-in-law Pat Smelizer, his brother-in-law Tom Hodder and his buddy Chuck Betts.
A Time of Remembrance to Honor Clayton Jenson will be held on Saturday February 6, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Brian Mark Funeral Home. Food and fellowship location to be announced then. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000