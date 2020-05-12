December 18, 1935 - May 9, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Claudine Delores Wheelock, age 84, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Woods Crossing, Brodhead. Claudine was born on December 18, 1935, in Clintonville, WI, the daughter of Alvin and Audrey(Krubsack) Krause. She married Gerald N. Wheelock on May 7, 1955.
She is survived by her four children: Sherry (Lonnie) Paulson of Brodhead, Steve (Georgia) Wheelock of Beloit, Charlene (Brian) Bennett of Beloit, and Gerald Wheelock, of Beloit; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, John Krause of South Beloit; two sisters, Eloises Manley of South Beloit and Inez Miller of Rockton, Il; and 2 sister-in-law's, Gail Krause and Alberta Omstead. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Gerald; sisters, Karen Willett and Joyce Hatch; brothers, Jim and Wayne Krause and Robert Omstead; and sister-in-law, Shirley Krause.
A funeral service for Claudine will be held privately at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.