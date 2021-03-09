July 21, 1956 - March 2, 2021
Janesville, formerly Beloit,, WI - Clark A. Colby, 64, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born July 21, 1956 to the late Eugene Webster and Joan (Schoonover) Colby. He was a graduate of Clinton High School.
Clark was a truck driver throughout his life, most recently with Frito-Lay. He would find himself doing long haul drives early on in his career but as the years went by he found the short routes better. Outside of work he truly enjoyed his time with his family, including children, grandchildren and siblings. The mountains were always a welcome site for Clark where he loved to camp. He also enjoyed cooking out, lounging by the pool, trading in his truck or car when he found something else, or just riding his Harley when he was able.
Clark is survived by his three children: Christopher (Ruthy) Colby, Melissa (Adam) Gordee, and Jacob Colby; grandchildren: Annabell, Makayla, and baby boy Gordee due in May 2021. He is further survived by his siblings: Jill (Elmer), Craig, Carl (Linda), Carter (Carol), Jan, and Curt; mother of his children Sherri Colby; numerous nieces, nephews, and his best friend Roy. Clark was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Christopher.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Reverend Dennis Roser officiating at the funeral home. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Clark's family.