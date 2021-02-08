Clarence V. "Pete" Tiffany

April 28, 1937 - February 6, 2021
Clinton, WI - Clarence "Pete" V. Tiffany age 83 of Clinton died Saturday February 6, 2021 at Willowick Memory Care in Clinton. Pete was born April 28, 1937 to the late Val and Marie (Brown) Tiffany in the Town of Clinton. He attended Clinton Schools. Pete served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1957 and was recognized for his one year of sacrifice with the Knights of the Blue Nose in the Arctic Circle. He married LaVonne D. Turner on April 14, 1957 at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Pete worked with his father at the Tiffany Blacksmith Shop and in 1964, he & LaVonne established Custom Welding / Manufacturing. Pete was always inventing and creating and holds a US Patent. Pete was a lifelong resident of and dedicated community member of Clinton, WI. He served on the Clinton Volunteer Fire Dept, the Town of Clinton Police Dept, the Rock County Special Deputy, the DNR Snowmobile Safety Instructor, the founding member of the Clinton FenceHoppers Snowmobile Club, a officer and trail chief of the Rock County Snowmobile Alliance, a leader and Chairperson of the Clinton 4-H, the Clinton Community Development Corp, The Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Foundation, Town of Clinton Planning & Zoning and the Town of Clinton Chairman. The Community continues to enjoy his handmade Christmas lights display.
He is survived by his wife, LaVonne Tiffany; his four daughters, Teresa (Gary) Sommers and their two children, Jayme (Josh) Boggess & Joseph (Erin) Krebs, Tina (Andi) Forrest and their six children, Cody (Amy) Campbell, Connor (Melissa) Campbell and James, Dustin, Jarod & Brenna Forrest, Tammy (Derek) Eckley and their three children, Stephany (Cory) Niles, Stacy (Hannah) Niles & Teasha (Ethan) McMahon and Trudy (Larry) Leopard and their two children, Casey Parker & Courtney (Michael) Freedman and five great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Larry Tiffany and his sisters, Roberta (Ed) Peterson, Violet (Tom) Roberts, Rose (Vern) Klitzke and Beatrice Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Tiffany, and his two sisters, Vivian Moore and Linda Steines.
Friends will be received on Friday, February 12, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Private Family Service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Larry Turner officiating. Burial and Full Military Rites will be accorded will follow the service at Mt. Philip Cemetery, Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
