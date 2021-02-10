April 28, 1937 - February 6, 2021
Clinton, WI - Clarence "Pete" V. Tiffany age 83 of Clinton died Saturday February 6, 2021 at Willowick Memory Care in Clinton. Pete was born April 28, 1937 to the late Val and Marie (Brown) Tiffany in the Town of Clinton. He married LaVonne D. Turner on April 14, 1957 at First Baptist Church in Clinton.
Friends will be received on Friday, February 12, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Private Family Service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Larry Turner officiating. Burial and Full Military Rites will be accorded will follow the service at Mt. Philip Cemetery, Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
