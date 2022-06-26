Clarence Moe

Beloit, WI - Clarence O. Moe, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in his home.
He was born on May 27, 1930 in Rockford, IL, the son of Clarence and Margurite (Jenkins) Moe Sr. Clarence was a veteran of the United States Marines.
Clarence was formerly employed by CamCar Textron until his retirement in July 1995. He was a member and Jr. Vice Commander of the Marine Corps League. Clarence enjoyed listening to Big Band music.
Survivors include his children, Terri Lynn Moe, Debbie Ruth (Craig) Furman and Gerald Allan Moe; grandchildren, Thomas "T.J." (Savanna) Frentzel, Amy (Miguel) Rodriguez, Nathan Frentzel and Jessica Frentzel; step granddaughter, Crystal (Tomas) Furman; 14 great grandchildren; and half-sister, Geraldine Shows.
Clarence was predeceased by his parents and ex-wife, Rubye Gilbert.
A Memorial Service for Clarence will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Military Rites will be accorded by the Marine Corps League.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Marine Corps League.