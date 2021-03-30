Clarence D. "Butch" Wendtland

August 26, 1944 - March 28, 2021
Shopiere, WI - Clarence "Butch" D. Wendtland age 76, of Shopiere died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Butch was born in Janesville on August 26, 1944, the oldest child of Clarence and Virginia (Burdick) Wendtland. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1962. Butch retired from Chrysler in December of 1999. On September 19, 1964, Butch married his high school sweetheart, Judith A. Peterson. They lived and raised their daughter, Catherine "Cathy" Wendtland, in Shopiere.
Butch is fondly remembered for his love of fishing, bowling and watching the Packers and Brewers. Butch also enjoyed watching old westerns movies. His proudest moments were catching trophy fish and bowling a perfect 300 game.
Butch will be deeply missed by his wife, Judy Wendtland of Shopiere; his daughter, Cathy (Scott Korotko) Wendtland of Janesville; cherished grandchildren Kyle Rittenhouse of Shopiere and Kendra (Nathan Faucett) Holte of Manhattan, KS; his brothers, Ken (Pat) Wendtland of Clinton and Dick Wendtland of Clinton; beloved nieces and nephews and many friends and work associates.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron.
The family wishes to thank the physicians and paramedics for all the kindness and great care given to Butch and his family.
Butch's Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday April 1, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton with Fr. Andrew Showers officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at the Shopiere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Clinton Community Outreach Program. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Wendtland Family on our website.
