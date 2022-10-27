Clarence was almost named Bazile. He was born in the Landry farmhouse near Lena, WI on April 30th, 1930. He died peacefully in his sleep of old age on October 22, 2022 in his daughter's home in Arcata, CA.
He was a typical Mid-west farm boy, attending Meadowbrook School in Stiles Township. He milked cows and was active in 4-H. He graduated from Lena High school in 1948 with 47 other classmates
He tap danced in the bars in Oconto Falls, when Vic would take him to town. His older siblings, Germaine and Howard lost him twice, once in Oconto Falls, and one time at Kelly Lake. He excelled as a percussionist at Lena High, and was a member of the George Glass Combo (Oconto Falls, WI), Kenneth "Duke "Rouse Polka Band (Coleman/Pound, WI) and the Fay Ivan "Kernal" Hessil Polka Band (Oconto Falls, WI.) He continued drumming with the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh marching and Pep bands. His drumming ability was put to use as a cadence drummer at Fort Leonard Wood.
A Korean Era draftee, Clare served at Fort Banks, MA, after training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO., and training at Fort Bliss, TX. Training included Anti- Aircraft Gunnery and his main duties were serving as a Morning Report Clerk.
After finding Engineering was not his calling at UW Wisconsin- Milwaukee, he attended U.W. - Oshkosh, where he enrolled in an industrial arts class for elementary teachers. Grace Helmer needed much help constructing her step ladder. They married December 30, 1954, in Lena WI. Alicia was born in 1956.
Clare taught 5th and 6th and was Principal at Clark School, South Beloit, IL. In 1961 he earned a Master of Arts in Reading Instruction and Counseling at Rockford (College) University. His career continued with 6th grade teaching positions at Henrietta, Wilson and MacIntosh Schools in Rockford, IL. He served as Principal of Hallstrom and Welch Schools. He also held positions at Atwood Learning Center and Rockford Lutheran Academy.
Clare loved teaching and the best teaching years were at Rockford University Center for Learning Strategies. Clare took so much joy in the success of his students and remembered them so well in his autumn years.
From 1964 to 2007 Clare was a seasonal interpreter in Glacier National Park, serving visitors in the St. Mary Valley, Two Medicine, Logan Pass, Goat Haunt and Many Glacier areas. His work there ensured a marvelous girlhood for Alicia.
Grace and Clare were madly in love, and he was her dedicated care giver. They made many dear friends and acquaintances through both of their career paths.
He was a member of UW- Oshkosh Newman Club; St. Jude's Parish in Beloit, WI and was Chair of the Parish's Centennial Celebration in 2008. In 2018, He joined St. Mary's Parish in Arcata 2018 and loved being part of a new parish. He also formed many bonds with young ministers in the Christian Ministries in the National Parks.
He is survived by Alicia (Yoshi) Uemura; grand-daughters Laurie, Margaret, Emilie, Elizabeth and their partners; three great grandchildren, Josephine, Akai and Amalia. Additional survivors are numerous nieces and nephews, very dear friends; and his feline lap- companion, Donatella.
Preceding him in death are his dear wife of 62 years, Grace; beloved grand-daughter, Katie; his parents, Julia Luisier and Victor Landry; and siblings, Norman, Germaine and Howard.
Clare's Family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Father Fabian and Father Francis of St.Mary's, Arcata, CA; Father Bala of St.Jude's, Beloit, WI.: Chris Cassaro, Paul's Chapel in Arcata, Murphy-Daley-Wisch, Beloit WI; and Humboldt Medical Supply, Eureka, CA. We are grateful to everyone at Hospice, especially Robert, Erin and Rebecca; and the Visiting Angels, Sheila, Dee, Fox; and many other caregivers. Thank you to Maricela Bean for loving facials. We are grateful for the expert care of Dr. Rodney Swenson, D.O. and Dr. Alberto Taylor, D.D.S.
Pallbearers in Arcata are Yoshi Uemura, PJ Lynch, Robert Sataua, Nick Brichta, Jim Monge; and Mitchell Monge. Honorary Pallbearers are Joel Kindle, Matthew A. Nelson, and Akai Sataua. Wisconsin pallbearers will be Clarence's nephews and great nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Parish, Arcata, CA on Wednesday November 2nd at 4:00 P.M. Graveside service arrangements are pending at Mt. Thabor Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Clarence will be buried with Grace.
Memorial gifts may be offered to the American Heart Association; St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St, Beloit, WI, 53511; Rockford University, 5050 East State St. Rockford, IL, 61107; or Glacier National Park Conservancy, P.O Box 2749, Columbia Falls, MT, 59912
