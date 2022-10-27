Clarence was almost named Bazile. He was born in the Landry farmhouse near Lena, WI on April 30th, 1930. He died peacefully in his sleep of old age on October 22, 2022 in his daughter's home in Arcata, CA.

He was a typical Mid-west farm boy, attending Meadowbrook School in Stiles Township. He milked cows and was active in 4-H. He graduated from Lena High school in 1948 with 47 other classmates

