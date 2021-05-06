Clara M. Nottestad

January 7, 2021
Beloit, WI - Clara Marie (Miller) Nottestad, 99, of Beloitwent peacefully to her heavenly home with her family by her side on January 7, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff Street in Beloit. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with a kind deed or gesture. Memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church Sewing Bee. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477