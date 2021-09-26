Cindy Dates

South Beloit, IL - Cindy Duree Dates, 58, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at UW Hospital, Madison, WI.
She was born January 22, 1963 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Francis and Mary (Beckus) Blakley. Cindy was a 1981 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She received her Bachelors Degree from Lakeland College, Sheboygan, WI. Cindy married Brian S. Dates on August 24, 2000 in Rockford, IL.
Cindy was employed by Quantum Design as the office manager. She always put others first and spending time with her nieces and nephews was always so enjoyable. Cindy loved planning trips and detailed itineraries to Myrtle Beach with her family and friends, traveling with her husband, and her girls' getaway trips to Wisconsin Dells. She enjoyed family traditions and Halloween. Cindy was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Dates; sisters, Brenda Finnegan, and Michelle (James) Mounts; brother, David (Chris) Blakley; stepbrother, Jeff Blakley; stepsister, Brenda Belknap; nieces and nephews, Kristin Karalis, Katie Wright, Joe Finnegan, Jacob Finnegan, Alex Finnegan, Madelyn Blakley, Maribel Blakley, Colton Cornell, James Mounts, Morgan Mounts, Jessica Watkins, Ryanne Buchanan, Kelsey Reuter and Ashley Kellicut; many great nieces and great nephews; aunt, Debbie (Ken) Kafka; uncle, Jerry Blakley; cousins, Kathy Sommer, Mike Lorenz, Scott Kafka, Jennifer Kafka and Craig Kafka; close friends, Vicki Love, Shari Drake and Heidi Buchanan; and mother-in-law, Linda Dates; sisters-in-law, Tammy (Larry) Lewis and Regina Dates.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Jeff Blakley and father-in-law, Robert Dates.
Funeral service for Cindy will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Rick Bailey officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.