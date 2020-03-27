September 28, 1961 - March 21, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Christopher Cornelius Leavy, 58, of Beloit, Wisconsin, departed this earthly life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 after a long illness at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Chris was born on September 28, 1961 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Willie and Paulella (Williams) Leavy. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, Illinois. Chris graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1979. He was a kindhearted and giving person who loved his family and friends, he would do anything for them.
Chris leaves to cherish his memories, his parents; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Williams; companion Gearldine (Deen) Trotter; children in love: Ken Thomas, Dyshawn Thomas, Audriene Thomas, and Cheryl Lamb all of Beloit; sisters, Victoria (Dan) Joiner and Debra Michelle (Johnny) Morris both of Rockford, Illinois; brothers, Kevin (Ruthie) Leavy of Beloit, and Reggie (Brenda) Zinn of Pontotoc Mississippi; nieces and nephews: Brandon Leavy, Bryan Leavy, Tiffany Turner, Sean Jenkins, Anthony Leavy, Alexandria Leavy, Antoine Green, Anitra (Richard) McCurry, Myracle Jackson, Brandon Burnside, Chantelle (Evan) McMillan, Adrianna Carr, Lazarrus Miller, Kalyan Coleman, Delvin Zinn, James Holmes, Joseph Holmes, and Victoria Holmes; goddaughter, Kamari May; along with a host of aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Curtis C. Williams; and paternal grandparents, Sam and Anna Leavy.
Private services will be conducted by Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Individual viewing of the remains will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Private committal will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
