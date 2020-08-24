September 22, 1983 - August 19, 2020
Mitchell, IN -- Christopher Adam VanGemert, 36, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born September 22, 1983, in Beloit, WI, he was the son of Brian Keith VanGemert and Debora Michelle (Herold) Ward. Christopher was previously employed at NetShapeTechnologies and was a 2004 graduate of Mitchell High School. He was a Green Bay Packers fan and loved his dogs, cats, hunting, fishing, and gambling. His family was his priority.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Debora and Richard Ward II of Mitchell, IN; father, Brian Keith VanGemert of Beloit, WI; long-time girlfriend, Kayla Arthur of Mitchell, IN; siblings, Nicholas (Anna) VanGemert of Mitchell, IN, Joshua Ward of Beloit, WI, Amanda (Adam) Ward of Bedford, IN, and Brandi VanGemert of Beloit, WI;nephews and niece, Brayden, Caleb, Bristin, Dawson, Jace, and Penelope; and grandmothers, Sandy Herold of Little Rock, AR and Gloria Ward of Beloit, WI. His grandfathers, Buford Herold and Dick Ward, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com