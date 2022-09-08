Christine "Chris" Snyder

Beloit, WI - Christine L. Snyder "Chris", 51, of Beloit, WI, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Friday, September 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on November 13, 1970 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Roland and Shirley (Duller) Snyder. Chris was a 1988 Beloit Memorial High School graduate.
Chris was employed by Davita Plasma Center and formerly Beloit Memorial Hospital Dialysis Center. She liked doing crafts, playing softball, running 5Ks and being at home with her fur babies watching the Hallmark channel. Chris also enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, and spending time up north.
Survivors include her daughters, Danielle Rolon and Caylee Rolon both of Beloit; fur babies, Maya, Marley, GiGi, Moe Jeffery and Titty Titty; the father of her daughters, Don Rolon of Beloit; siblings, Debbie (Stan) Luety of Beloit, Diane Mecca of Modesto, CA, Dawn (Mike) Banker of Beloit, Patti Reavis of Janesville, WI, Michelle Hendricks of Brodhead, Ralph Snyder of Beloit, Julie (Edward) Nussberger-Alt of Milwaukee, and Angelina (Tom) Kehoe of Dubuque, IA; step brother, Terry (Vicky) Snyder of Beloit; several nieces and nephews, Brad (Alissa) McCaslin, Kevin (Sabrina) McCaslin, Stephanie (Jonathan) Acres, Shawn and Shane Mecca, Karl Banker, Kariane Alexander, Cody (Vanessa) Saunders, Caitlyn (Andy) White, Shane Reavis, Ryan and Scott Hendricks, Jordan (Haley) Schubert, Bobby and Brock Snyder; numerous great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Chris was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law, Michael Reavis Jr.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Chris will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. Private Graveside service will be held at a later date in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL.