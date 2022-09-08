Christine "Chris" Snyder

November 13, 1970 - September 2, 2022

Beloit, WI - Christine L. Snyder "Chris", 51, of Beloit, WI, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Friday, September 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

