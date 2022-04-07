May 17, 1961 - February 10, 2022
Athens, OH - Chief Michael Steven Riley Brelsford, 60, unexpectedly died of a heart attack on Thursday, February 10, 2022. He lived in Athens, Ohio. He grew up in Beloit, WI. Michael was born on May 17, 1961 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to his parents, Edward Riley Robert (Bob) and Sondra Kay (Cheek) Brelsford. He was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School in 1979.
Michael was a member of the Masonic, Order of DeMolay, and was Master Counselor, Boy of the Year Award, and State Orator. He was an active member of the Free & Accepted Masons of Yorktown, Va. He also belonged to the Order of the Amaranth in Ohio to help others find a cure for Diabetes.
He joined the US Army in 1979, then switched military branches, to the US Navy in 1981. He served 2 tours in Afghanistan before retiring as a Chief from the US Navy in 2011. After retirement, he returned to work, traveling the globe as an Industrial Electrician Michael will be remembered as a Proud US Navy Chief with a Love for his Country, Family, and Friends.
He married Erin Lynn (Kirkpatrick) on March 17, 1980, St. Patrick's Day. Michael and Erin had 2 children, Dierdre Kay, and David Steven Riley, who were his pride and joy. He became a coach for his children and classmates teaching them to Bowl. In his spare time, he cheered for Ohio State University football team. His dad taught him since he could walk and he loved to play and cheer OSU on to victory.
February 14, 2021 Michael married his current wife, Tina Louise Leverenz then moved to Athens, Ohio.
Michael was proceeded in death by his brother-Robert Madison Harding (Matt) Brelsford, his father - Edward Riley Robert (Bob) Brelsford, and Brother-in-Law, Phillip Vitullo.
He is survived by his mother Sondra Kay Brelsford, ((Beloit, Wi.), wife Tina of Ohio. Children: Dierdre Kay Valentine (Janesville, Wi), Son- David Steven Riley (Amanda), (Yorktown, Va) and their mother- Erin Lynn Brelsford, (Hayes , Va).--2 Brothers- Edward Riley Robert Brelsford III,(Beloit, WI) and Mark Alden Jacob Brelsford, (Beloit, Wi) --3 Sisters- Colleen Kay Dawson, (Morgantown, W. Va.) - ShoShanna Naomi (Late Phillip) Vitullo (Joliet, IL)-- Scarlet-Ann Gray Brelsford-Hessian( East Troy, Wi), Grandchildren- Alyssa Jade Hatch, and Taryn Alexandria Hatch, Riley Alexander Brelsford, and Derek Anthony Brelsford. Nieces and Nephews: Shane Dawson, Brittany K Dawson, Stephanie (Caleb) Fager, Lindsey (Michael) Ridley, Zachary Dawson, Kelsey Brelsford, and Kinsey Brelsford-Hessian. Great-Nieces and Nephews: Olivia Dawson, Carmen Webb, Caius Dawson, Quinn Dawson, Amelia Dawson, Landen Dawson, Nikita Ridley, Raiden Ridley, Amos Ridley, Kendall Brelsford, and many aunts, uncle's and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Michael's life on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1:00-3:00pm, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2306, 2711 S Afton Rd, Beloit, WI 53511.