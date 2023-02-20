Chester L. Kaminski
December 28, 1930 - February 16, 2023 Beloit, WI - Chester Leonard "Chet" Kaminski, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 28, 1930, in Lackawanna, NY, the son of John and Florence (Drabek) Kaminski. Chet graduated from Alexander Central School, NY in 1950. From 1949-1950, Chet was a recruit in the National Guard. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served four years during the Korean War. Chet married Joanne Sadler on June 21, 1958, in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering but upon meeting his wife, he moved to Beloit and pursued an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Blackhawk Technical College. Education was very important to Chet and he encouraged all of his children to seek a college education, and did the same for his grandchildren.

