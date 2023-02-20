Chester L. Kaminski

December 28, 1930 - February 16, 2023 Beloit, WI - Chester Leonard "Chet" Kaminski, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 28, 1930, in Lackawanna, NY, the son of John and Florence (Drabek) Kaminski. Chet graduated from Alexander Central School, NY in 1950. From 1949-1950, Chet was a recruit in the National Guard. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served four years during the Korean War. Chet married Joanne Sadler on June 21, 1958, in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering but upon meeting his wife, he moved to Beloit and pursued an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Blackhawk Technical College. Education was very important to Chet and he encouraged all of his children to seek a college education, and did the same for his grandchildren.
Chet was formerly employed as a firefighter for the City of Beloit for 23 years until he retired in 1986 as a Captain. During that time, he started his own business as a trash collector known as Chet's Clean Up Service. Once he retired from those jobs, he went into real estate where he managed rental properties. Chet enjoyed working so much that he took on snow plowing jobs in the winter months and lawn service during the summer and fall. He was a member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church for over 59 years, volunteering his time on the Parish Council and various church activities. His faith was very important to him and he knew his final destination would be in heaven with the Lord and Savior.
When he was not working, Chet enjoyed going for walks, gardening, eating out, socializing, and repairing things. He also enjoyed attending sporting events, playing darts, card games, and was an avid fan of the San Francisco (New York) Giants, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. Chet's family meant everything to him; he loved taking family trips, especially to Door County for Joanne and his 60th wedding anniversary.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joanne; his 5 children, Gary (Bonnie) Kaminski of San Antonio, TX, Dennis Kaminski, Mary Kaminski both of Beloit, WI, Randy (Janet) Kaminski of Plainfield, IL, and John (Kelly) Kaminski of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Zachary, Stephen, Ryan, Rachel, Nicole, and Grace; sister-in-law, Bert Sadler of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Thaddeus, Frank, John, Steven, Edward, and Anthony.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jack Wang from the Beloit Health System, Dr. Barrett Kenny - his cardiologist from UW Health, those cardiology nurses who cared for him while at Beloit Health System-Patti, Joy, Ashley, and Doreen (ER), and deepest appreciation to Chris Bestor for the compassionate care she provided to Chet over the past 6 months.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 with a scripture service beginning at 4:45 p.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Memorials may be given in his name to the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church or to the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306.