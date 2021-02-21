Cheryl Saari

February 5, 1967 - February 18, 2021
Beloit, WI - Cheryl Lynn Saari, 54, of Beloit, WI, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, February 18, 2021 in her home.
She was born on February 5, 1967 in Harvard, IL, the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Roberts) Mikrut. Cheryl was a 1985 graduate of North Boone High School, Poplar Grove, IL. She married Michael Saari on August 13, 1988.
Cheryl enjoyed campfires, playing cards, and crocheting. She was an avid Chicago Bear fan, loved to travel and ride on Mike's Harley.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Saari; soulmate, Kurt Countryman; sons, Ryan and Brandon Saari; mother, Mary (Allen) Houston; sisters, Kathy Mikrut of Beloit, WI, and Carol Cockrell of Dixon, IL; brothers, Stephen Mikrut of Capron, IL, and James (Nicole) Chamberlin of Machesney Park, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill Saari, Rick (Sue) Saari, Barb (Jeff) Winoker, Patty (Brad) Campbell, and Ron (Tara) Saari; Countryman family; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was predeceased by her father; grandparents, Stanley and Agnes Mikrut and Don and Charlotte Roberts; in-laws, Leroy and Dolores Saari; her dog, Snoop; and aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance for Cheryl will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required.
