July 23, 1957 - March 29, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Cheryl D. Frentzel, 62, of Beloit, WI, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born July 23, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of William and Margarite (Mickey) Riley. Cheryl attended Beloit Memorial High School. She married Steven P. Frentzel on September 13, 2014 in Beloit, WI. Cheryl loved spending time with her grandchildren, coloring, shopping and her animals. She was loved and will be missed by everyone.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Frentzel; children, Ashley Floyd and Adam Floyd; step children: Thomas Frentzel, Amy (Miguel) Rodriguez, Nathan Frentzel and Jessica Frentzel; grandchildren: Xaira, Steven, Payton, J.J., Andrea, Anna, Andrew, Nicole, Ty, Zoey, Thomas, Amya, Autumn, Summer, Miguel, Adianna, Lillianna, Zandrianna and Javier; brothers, David Riley and Steven Riley; sisters: Ruby (Mark) Butson, Lorie (Robert) McNally and Elizabeth Riley-Lee; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; son Andrew Floyd and grandson Tucker.
A memorial service for Cheryl will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
