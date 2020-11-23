Charlotte L. Endthoff

December 20, 1933 - November 19, 2020
Beloit, WI - Charlotte Lee Endthoff, age 86, of Beloit died peacefully Thursday November 19, 2020 at Cedar Crest in Janesville. She was born December 20, 1933 to the late Benjamin and May (Lear) Fosse in Beloit, WI. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1951. She attended Madison Business college to become a secretary. Char married Kenneth Endthoff, her high school sweetheart on August 29, 1953 in Beloit. Char worked as a secretary for the Beloit Turner School District for many years while she raised her 3 children. She volunteered at Beloit Memorial Hospital snack shop for over 20 years. She was a member of the Roxbury Church of Christ in Janesville. During her lifetime Char attended Central Christian Church, was a leader in the Newark Beloit 4-H Club and she was a member of several quilt groups.
Char was loving, kind and witty. She made her house a home. Char loved living on the farm, with Ken and their animals, including Llamas, goats, chickens, cats and a farm dog. She was an avid bird watcher and loved to tend to her flower gardens. She was an accomplished quilter and made quilts for her family and friends. Char instilled the love of family in her children and grandchildren.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Wayne (Sharon) Endthoff; her daughter, Diana (Endthoff) Smith; six grandchildren, Brad (Katy) Fry, Brian (Mary) Fry, Melissa (Joshua) Mondragon, Brenda Endthoff, Mark (Emma Dehlinger) Smith, and Sara Smith; several great grandchildren; her nephew, Daniel (Lois) Taylor and her son in law, Larry (Janet) Fry.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ken in 2017, daughter, Cheryl Fry in 2006, her sister in-law, Opal (Edward) Taylor, her parents Dr. Benjamin & May Fosse, and her siblings Jack Fosse, Margaret Fosse and Russ Fosse.
Special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Cedar Crest and at Agrace Hospice.
Char's private family service and burial has taken place with Pastor Jon Grice officiating due to COVID restrictions and for safety. Memorials will be given to Cedar Crest and Hospice in Charlotte's memory. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
