Charlotte Armstrong
April 11, 1931 - December 10, 2022 Ankeny, IA - Charlotte Armstrong, 91, formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny, IA. She was born on April 11, 1931 to LeRoy and Grace (Field) Peterson in Darlington, WI and graduated from Darlington High School in 1949. She married Lawrence W. Armstrong on September 11, 1954 in Darlington, WI. He preceded her in death on April 3, 1994. Charlotte was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Beloit for over 60 years.

Charlotte was formerly employed as secretary to the vice president at Fairbanks Morse for 20 years, retiring in 1988. In her retirement, besides spending time with her grandchildren, Charlotte loved to golf, sing with the Beloit Goldenaires Chorus, and play bridge with her group of close friends. Charlotte was a lifelong Packer fan and also loved watching Badger football and basketball. Char's family always looked forward to eating her Norwegian lefse at the holidays, which is a tradition she has passed on.

