April 11, 1931 - December 10, 2022 Ankeny, IA - Charlotte Armstrong, 91, formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny, IA. She was born on April 11, 1931 to LeRoy and Grace (Field) Peterson in Darlington, WI and graduated from Darlington High School in 1949. She married Lawrence W. Armstrong on September 11, 1954 in Darlington, WI. He preceded her in death on April 3, 1994. Charlotte was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Beloit for over 60 years.
Charlotte was formerly employed as secretary to the vice president at Fairbanks Morse for 20 years, retiring in 1988. In her retirement, besides spending time with her grandchildren, Charlotte loved to golf, sing with the Beloit Goldenaires Chorus, and play bridge with her group of close friends. Charlotte was a lifelong Packer fan and also loved watching Badger football and basketball. Char's family always looked forward to eating her Norwegian lefse at the holidays, which is a tradition she has passed on.
Char's pride and joy was her family. She is survived by her three children John (Karen) Armstrong of Ankeny, IA, Susan (Robert) Mosher of Whitefish Bay, WI, and Timothy Armstrong (Patty Yankaitis) of Loves Park, IL. Charlotte is further survived by her eight grandchildren, Lindsay (Michael) Christensen, Ryan Mosher, Jackie (Ryan) King, Laura (Justin) White, Anna Grace (Andy) Fagervik, Emma Armstrong, Arik (Heather) Armstrong, Emily (Brandon) Manthey, and 16 great-grandchildren, her two loving sisters Sharon Stoney of Platteville, WI and Shelby (Larry) Ward of Juda, WI; brother-in-law Tom (Donna) Armstrong, sisters-in-law Martha Peterson and Anna Lorraine Tuescher along with many nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers David and LeRoy Peterson Jr.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 822 East Grand Ave, Beloit, with Fr. Bala Kasipogu officiating. A visitation of remembrance will be held at the church from 9:30 until services begin. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.