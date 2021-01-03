December 30, 2020
Beloit, WI - Charles Wiederholt, 85, of Beloit, and formerly of Hazel Green and Cuba City, WI, died on December 30, 2020 in his home.
He was born on October 27, 1935 in Cuba City, WI, the son of Wilbert and Cecilia (Glasker) Wiederholt. Charles was a veteran during the Korean Conflict serving with the U.S. Army and National Guard. He married Mary Kunkel on November 17, 1954 in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She predeceased him on July 5, 2009. He later married Elizabeth (Kamholz) Korback on October 16, 2010 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Charles was owner and operator of the Wiederholt Excavating and Wiederholt Sanitation in 1953. He also enjoyed camping with his family and friends and spending winters in his Florida home. Charles was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. Mazzuchelli Assembly Council #1202.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; five children, Russell (Viola) Wiederholt, of Hazel Green, Owen (Joan) Wiederholt, of Hazel Green, Susan (Gene) Wollin, of Marshall, Dawn Wiederholt, of Cuba City, and Timothy (Teresa) Wiederholt, of Cuba City; step children, Cheryl (David) McKee; special family members, Bill and Judy Kaiser and family of Hazel Green; eight grandchildren, Anna Wiederholt, Luke and Cody Wiederholt, Lacey Muir, Hunter and Hayden Wollin, Emily and Jacob Wiederholt; step granddaughter, Ann McKee; great grandchildren, Paisley and Theo Wiederholt, Adler and Zavery Muir; brother, William (Doris) Wiederholt of Dubuque; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Merlin and Sue Wallenhorst.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Charles will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI with a scripture service beginning at 2:00 p.m. A Visitation of Remembrance will also be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2020 in the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 1720 26th St., Hazel Green, WI. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2020 in the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church with a visitation beginning an hour before the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in his name may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, or to the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com