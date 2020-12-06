June 16, 1941 - December 2, 2020
Corland, IL - Charles W. Lanning "Chuck", 79, of Cortland, Illinois. Passed away Wednesday 2020 December 2 at home surrounded by his family. Born 1941 June 16 in Beloit, Wisconsin. Son of Charles and Arlone (Ulven) Lanning. Married 1977 March 3 to Susan I Lanning (Burnam).
Chuck served from 1959 to 1961 in the US Marine Corps. He was an Airport Advisory Board
Liaison and retired from Dekalb Taylor Municipal Airport (DTMA) in 2017. Chuck received many awards for his maintenance duties at DTMA. He served as a Cortland Town Board Trustee from 1993 to 2017; during this time he was influential in the growth of the community obtaining a Cortland Skate Park, Railroad Quiet Zone, District 428 Building Facilities Committee Member, instrumental in contracting contributions for the Cortland Fire Department engine truck #10, creation and continuation of the Annual Cortland Summer Fest (with the Cortland Parade and Festival), planning and completing the Cortland Suppeland Park Veterans Memorial (with Mayor Russ Stokes). Chuck served as a Cortland Lions Club Member for several years. His additional hobbies included weightlifting with friends and family, with gym equipment he created and welded himself. For 50 years he was a Harley riding advocate; from weeklong vacations with family to day rides for charity or just cruising around Cortland visiting neighbors. Ride on Chuck.
Survived by wife Susan I Lanning (Burnam); daughters Debra (Nathan) Scholze and Carla Lanning; Sons Tom (Heather) Byrem and Travys-Jack (Samantha) Lanning; Sisters Char (Larry) Griffith and Laana (Roger) Hansen. Chuck has eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and wonderful friends.
Preceded in death by parents Charles and Arlone (Ulven) Lanning; sisters Elnore Barnes, Barb Jones and Doris Thomas; brothers Jim (Lanning), Irving (Lanning), and Ronnie (Lanning); nieces Patty (Nelson) and Shawne (Barnes); and great-grandchildren Gaige (Wickham) and Sebastian (Short).
A celebration of Life with Military Honors will be announced at a later date, due to Covid compliances.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Charles W. Lanning Memorial Fund, addressed to "Lanning Family" in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 S. Fourth St. DeKalb, IL 60115.
