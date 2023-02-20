Charles Nodland

May 12, 1944 - February 10, 2023 Beloit, WI - Charles Severt "Chuck" Nodland, 78, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 surrounded by loved ones and the breathtaking views of Colorado, where he had been spending time with his daughter and her family.

Chuck was born on May 12, 1944 in Ottawa, IL, the son of Jesse and Eleanor (Anderson) Nodland from Ottawa, IL. Chuck was a 1963 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, which is where he also met his best friend and future wife, Maureen Craddick. Chuck and Maureen, "Toots," would marry on April 10, 1965 in Rockford, IL, eventually building their forever home in Beloit, WI, which would foster love and memories with their two daughters, grandsons, dear friends, neighbors and many pets. Maureen predeceased Charles on October 6, 2019.

Recommended for you