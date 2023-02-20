Charles Nodland

May 12, 1944 - February 10, 2023 Beloit, WI - Charles Severt "Chuck" Nodland, 78, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 surrounded by loved ones and the breathtaking views of Colorado, where he had been spending time with his daughter and her family.
Chuck was born on May 12, 1944 in Ottawa, IL, the son of Jesse and Eleanor (Anderson) Nodland from Ottawa, IL. Chuck was a 1963 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, which is where he also met his best friend and future wife, Maureen Craddick. Chuck and Maureen, "Toots," would marry on April 10, 1965 in Rockford, IL, eventually building their forever home in Beloit, WI, which would foster love and memories with their two daughters, grandsons, dear friends, neighbors and many pets. Maureen predeceased Charles on October 6, 2019.
Chuck was formerly employed by the Beloit Fire Department from October 30, 1973 and retired April 18, 1996. He learned early on in life about humility, hard work and faith while growing up on his family's farm and as a Seventh-Day Adventist. He then valued the importance of discipline, pride in one's craftsmanship and teamwork as he trained to become a mason and bricklayer. When Chuck joined the Beloit Fire Department he exemplified heroic values of selflessness and courage while sacrificing himself to protect others in his community. Charles' immense love for his family, devotion to embodying and instilling noble characteristics within the lives of those around him, and his infectious smile and sage advice is his legacy that will live through us.
Survivors include his daughters, Debra (Craig Fortune) Nodland of Williams Bay, WI, and Jennifer (Andy Miller) Nodland of Fruita, CO; grandchildren, Eron, Alec and Delilah; and numerous friends who became part of the family.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Adobe Hospice Grand Junction, Colorado.
A Funeral Service for Chuck will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.