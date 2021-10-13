Charles Nimrod Pinson

of Beloit, WI - Charles "Buddy" Nimrod Pinson, Sr, 83, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Charles was born on July 31, 1938, in Ecru, Mississippi, the son of Nimrod and Sue Ella (Smith) Pinson.
Charles moved to Beloit with his family when he was a young boy. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1958 and then enlisted in the United States Army. May of 1960 Charles married the former Walterine Davidson in Beloit and from this union they had three children: Charles, Athena, and Simone. He was employed at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Janesville, Wisconsin for 37 years, retiring in 2004. He was a lifetime member and was baptized at New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit, where he served on and was a past chairman of the trustee board.
Charles was a good hearted, blunt, and matter of fact kind of person who would do anything for anyone and would give you the shirt off his back, but do not just take it yourself. He loved food, would try anything, and fancied himself a cook. Charles loved being around his family, hunting, and taking annual family camping trips when he was younger. When his brother, John passed away unexpectedly in 1973, Charles took in and raised his four young children.
Charles is survived by his children, Charles N. Pinson, Jr, Athena-Pinson (Boyd) DeWitt, and Simone-Pinson (Rodney) Cameron all of Rockford, Illinois, LaTonya Murphy of Beloit, and Charles Murphy of Janesville; grandchildren, Christopher Charles Pinson, Charles N. Pinson III, Natasha Pinson, Alexis Walston, Armon Connor, and Elijah Cameron; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Williams of Rockford; fiancée, Dorothy Tavarres of Beloit; Aunt, Icesoline Williams of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; former wife, Walterine Pinson of Beloit; along with numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Sanders; brothers, John Pinson, and L.C. Pinson.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at New Zion Baptist Church, 1905 Mound Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend James Ivy officiating. Public viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Committal at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois will follow the services. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Pinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.