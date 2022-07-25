Rockton, IL - Rockton, IL - Charles Louis Burger, age 89, passed away on July 22, 2022 at the Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.
Charles was born on April 7, 1933, the son of Louis E. and Clementine (Bigelow) Burger. He married Janice Richmond on June 19, 1971. She preceded Charles in death on August 28, 2011.
Charles served his country in the US Army from 1953-1955 and 1956-1959. He enjoyed serving in France and was a driver for the command Generals. Charles worked for many years at Atwood Vacuum Machine Company and Warner Electric before his retirement. He was a member of the Rockton American Legion Post #332. He enjoyed reading, studying history, old cars, attending air shows and traveling with his wife Janice. Charles enjoyed living at the D'Agnolo Garden Apartments for the past 26 years. He enjoyed the other tenants in the building and will be known as a good neighbor to all.
Charles is survived by his two siblings, Clementine Quandt of Sarasota, FL and Earl Burger of Juda, WI; a sister-in-law, Betty Burger and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janice, in 2011 and 3 sibling, George, Louis and John Burger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.
Funeral services will be held at the Old Stone Congregational Church, 101 E. Union Street in Rockton, IL on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will conclude at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, IL later that day. The Rosman Funeral Home in Beloit is assisting the family with services.