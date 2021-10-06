Beloit, WI - Charles L. Turney, 94, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville, WI.
He was born in 1927 in Mellen, WI, the son of Michael and Mary (Kaseno) Turney. Charles was a graduate of Mellen High School and attended one year at UW Superior. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and was stationed in Japan for two years at the end of the war. Charles married Frances J. Harris on July 29, 1950 in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Mellen, WI. She predeceased him on April 28, 2014.
Charles retired from Electrol Specialties in South Beloit, IL. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit. Charles was an avid photographer, gardener, cook, and fisherman. He enjoyed his time up north fishing for trout in the rivers, lakes, and streams. Charles was the go-to fix-it guy and storyteller for his family. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Survivors include his daughters, Cynthia Jones and Debra (Joe) Markley; grandchildren, Bridgett (Keith) Miller, Briana (Patrick) Bonneville, Melinda (Dakota) Lindsey and Matthew (Brittany) Markley; he was a loving great grandfather to, Garrett, Jaden, Jackson, Katarina, Leila, Mya, Emma, and Hanna.
He was predeceased by his parents; siblings; and son-in-law, James Jones.
A Memorial Service for Charles will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.