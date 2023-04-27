Charles Jones

October 11, 1941 - April 26, 2023 Beoit, WI - Charles E. "Charlie" Jones, 81, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
He was born on October 11, 1941 in Dixon, IL, the son of Wells and Anna (Klein) Jones. Charles married Barbara Webb on June 17, 1967 in Woodstock, IL. Together 46 years, they remained lifelong residents of Beloit. She predeceased him on December 15, 2013.
Early in his career, he traveled extensively installing water systems. He later joined Taylor Company and retired after 20 years. Most recently, he could be found sharing his numismatics expertise at L&B Coin.
Spending time with family and friends meant everything to Charlie. He was 100% devoted to those he loved. He could always be counted on to lend a helping hand or words of encouragement. Charlie enjoyed traveling, woodworking, hunting, and especially coin collecting.
Survivors include his nieces, Mary (Eric Wilson) Backenger, Cary Backenger, and Judy (Ray) Thomas; nephews, John Jones and Jeff (Toni) Jones; great niece, Anna (Michael Bultman) Backenger; and sister-in-law, Loretta Maldonis.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents; brothers, William, Robert and James; sister, JoAnn (Clarence) Backenger; brother-in-law, Joe Maldonis; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Donovan-Barber.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Beloit Health Systems, especially Dr. Gold and Dr. Leo Egbujiobi, and all of the caregivers that provided comfort to Charlie.
A Funeral Service for Charles will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Inurnment will be held in Eastlawn Cemetery at a later date.